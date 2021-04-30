Caleb Ekuban marks 100th appearance for Trabzonspor in draw against Goztepe

Sports News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban played his 100th game for Trabzonspor during their 1-1 stalemate against Goztepe in midweek.



Ekuban joined the Black Sea on a one-year loan contract from English side Leeds United during the 2018/19 season.



Following his outstanding performance, the 27-year-old was signed on a permanent basis.



The Ghanaian attacker has chalked ninety-nine (99) appearances in the club’s shirt before their Wednesday’s game against Goztepe at away.



Having lasted for the entire duration against Goztepe, the enterprising forward clocked his 100th game with a goal as Trabzonspor held Goztepe to share spoils in the 38th week of the Turkish Super lig.



Ekuban has scored 28 goals and provided 17 assists in 100 matches for the club.



Speaking after the centenary game, he said, "We could not start as we wanted and fell behind. Then we were 10 people while we were going to get things together.”



“We won one point by scoring the goal, but more than one point was to show that stance. We showed that we will never give up. Our struggle will continue until the end of the league,"



He has scored 10 goals in the ongoing season for the side in 29 matches.