Sports News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Caleb Ekuban makes injury return as Trabzonspor draw 1-1 against Gaziantep

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban started the game for Trabzonspor against Gaziantep on Friday, October, 2 in the Turkish Super League.



The 23-year old made a return to the Trabzonspor starting line up after being on the sidelines for two weeks due to injury.



Trabzonspor picked a point in the game against Gaziantep after both sides had scored in the second half after a goalless first half.



Trabzonspor scored first in the game through Gaston Matias Campi and a late penalty awarded to the home side Gaziantep was converted by Alexandru Maxim to see both sides share the spoils.



Ekuban lasted 73 minutes in the game before he was substituted.



Trabzonspor lies 10th on the league with five points after this game.

