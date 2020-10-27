Sports News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Caleb Ekuban is set to return to Trabzonspor training after coronavirus scare

Black Stars striker Caleb Ansah Ekuban

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban will return to training at Trabzonspor this week if he tests negative for the Coronavirus.



Another test will be conducted on the Ghanaian forward after recovering from a COVID-19 scare which saw him rushed to the hospital after the international break.



He was initially admitted to a Turkish hospital after showing strong symptoms of the virus, with the initial test coming out negative.



However, the strong forward has shown signs of feeling healthy and will be given a final test before he returns to training this week.



If he tests negative, he will then be available for the Super Lig game against Kasimpasa.



The 26-year-old played in Ghana's international friendlies against Mali and Qatar, scoring in the 5-1 thumping of the Asian Champions.



Caleb Ansah Ekuban is a key member of Trabzonspor, playing a pivotal role as they finished in a European place last season.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.