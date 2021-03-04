Sports News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Caleb Ekuban hoping to end seven game goal drought ahead of Kasimpasa trip

Striker, Caleb Ekuban

Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban is eager to end his seven-game goal drought when Trabzonspor travels to Kasimpasa on Wednesday.



The 26-year-old last scored for the club in their away game in the Turkish Super Lig against Genclerbirligi.



Despite struggling to score in the last seven goals, Trabzonspor have managed to win five of those games with the Ghanaian playing an influential role.



He has not been involved in any of his side's goals in games against Yeni Malatyaspor, Gaziantep FK, Başakşehir and Fenerbahçe.



The former Leeds United attacker has however contributed ten goals this season, scoring seven and providing three assists.



The seven goals are the highest he has scored in a league campaign since arriving in Turkey.



He has been named in manager Abdallah Avci's squad for tonight's match against Konyaspor.