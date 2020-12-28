Sports News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Caleb Ekuban hits jackpot with 250,000 euros pay rise at Trabzonspor

Ghana international Caleb Ekuban has been rewarded for his hard work and will now receive a bump in his annual salary at Turkish side Trabzonspor.



This is according to the Ghanaian news website Footballghana.com.



According to Footballghana.com Caleb Ekuban was earning 750,000 euros per year but the club has decided to increase his salary due to his brilliant performances there. The new salary is now one million euros which represents an increase of 250,000 euros.



Ekuban joined his current club from Leeds in 2019 and has been one of the leaders of the team. The 26-year-old has netted three goals in nine appearances so far this season. His current contract ends on June 30, 2022.





