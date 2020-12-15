Sports News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Caleb Ekuban fires blank in Trabzonspor's draw against Kayserispor

Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban endured a difficult night in Trabzonspor's goalless stalemate at Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.



The 26-year-old started as the arrowhead in manager Abdullah Avci system but failed to glitter without support from the midfielder.



The former Leeds United forward rediscovered his form since the changes in management at the club.



However, on Saturday it was a bad day at the office for the strong attacker.



The game ended without the attacker making only five accurate passes and was involved in eight battles.

