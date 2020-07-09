Sports News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Caleb Ekuban features as Trabzonspor draw against Antalyaspor

Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban

Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban featured as Trabzonspor dropped points at home against Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super League on Wednesday night.



Ekuban lasted 65 minutes before he was replaced by Anthony Nwakaeme, and just a minute after he left the pitch the visitors leveled the scoreline to 2-2.



The 26-year old who is still struggling with fitness played a key role as Trabzonspor came from a goal down to take a 2-1 lead before half time.



Ufuk Akyol had given the visitors the lead from the spot after just eight minutes but the home side pulled parity through Jose Sosa also from the penalty spot.



Jose Sosa then shot the Black Sea Storms into the lead two minutes to half time.



The visitors then fought back to level the scoreline through forward Yekta Kurtulus.

