Sports News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Caleb Ekuban equals goalscoring record per season in Turkish Super Lig at Trabzonspor

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban has matched his goalscoring record in the Turkish Super Lig for each of his previous two seasons after netting his fifth of the campaign in the win over Goztepe.



The in-form striker scored his fifth goal of the season as the Black Sea Storms secured an important victory on Wednesday.



Ekuban since joining Trabzonspor in the 2018/19 campaign scored five times in each of the two campaigns in the super Lig.



However, the 26-year-old is on course to break the records after reaching his previous numbers in just eleven games.



The Black Stars striker is returning to form after enduring a difficult start to the season after battles with COVID-19 and injuries.



He scored in wins against Erzurumspor, Goztepe, Fatih Karagumruk, and Rizespor before earning them a point in the draw against Sivasspor.