Caleb Ekuban ‘considering playing in Seria A because of his lover’

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban has been linked with a move away from Trabszonspor after an impressive season.



Ekuban scored 11 goals and registered four assists in 33 games across all competitions.



Recently crowned Turkish champions are said to be eyeing a move for Ekuban as a potential replacement for Everton target Cyle Larin.



But reports in Turkey indicate the Ghanaian also has suitors in Italy, with Fiorentina and Sampdoria interested in acquiring his services in the summer transfer window.



It is said that Ekuban is considering playing in Seria A because his lover lives in Italy.



Trabzonspor expects this interest on Ekuban to turn into an offer.



The club values Ekuban at €10 million as his current contract expires next year.