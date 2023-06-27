Caleb Amankwah explains why Hearts of Oak struggled to score after Slavko Matic's departure

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak found themselves facing a troubling task in finding the back of the goal after coach Slavko Matic's departure.



A key member of the squad, Caleb Amankwah, has provided insight into the causes of their inability to score goals.



Amankwah discusses the specifics of the team's playing style, the psychological effects of Matic's absence, and the adaptations needed during a transitional phase using his insider perspective.



“Every coach has something different for his players. It helps the club and the player if you stick to it," he told Ghanasportspage.com



“My style of play changed a little bit after Slavko Matic’s arrival. The character of some players also changed on the field of play,”



“I was hoping that our strikers will be the best but we failed to meet and make it happen due to his exit. What he taught us helped me to connect some goals to rescue the club when we were down,"



“I was okay with his presence but the management can only tell why they parted ways with him,” he ended.