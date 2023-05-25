Caleb Amankwaah rejects Hearts of Oak contract extension - Report

Sports News of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak defender, Caleb Amaknkwaah has reportedly rejected the club contract extension offer.



According to Sportworldghana, Hearts tabled a year's offer to the player who has less than three months left on his current contract.



The report indicated that the Rainbow Club proposed GH₵7,000 as a month's salary in the deal but the player has declined.



The former WAFA centre-back is said to have received offers from clubs in Serbia who are hoping to close the deal.



Caleb Amankwaah joined Hearts of Oak from Aduana Stars in 2021 on a free transfer. He has become an integral part of the team since his move.



He has won the domestic league cup twice, President's Cup twice, and one Ghana Premier League.





EE/BB