Caleb Amankwaah refuses to rule out move back to Aduana Stars

Sports News of Saturday, 16 January 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Free-agent Caleb Amankwaah is not ruling out a move back to Ghana Premier League defending champions, Aduana Stars.
The 23-year-old defender left Aduana Stars following the expiration of his two-year contract after rejecting contract renewal negotiations by the management of the club.
The former WAFA defender made five appearances for the "Oga Boys" in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season before leaving the club in December 2020.
However, he is not ruling out a move to his former club as he continues his search for another club.
“Always every player wants to play for a big club and Aduana is also a big club and I can work with them again,” he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM in an interview.