Sports News of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Caleb Amankwaah refuses to rule out move back to Aduana Stars

Former Aduana Stars defender, Caleb Amankwah

Free-agent Caleb Amankwaah is not ruling out a move back to Ghana Premier League defending champions, Aduana Stars.



The 23-year-old defender left Aduana Stars following the expiration of his two-year contract after rejecting contract renewal negotiations by the management of the club.



The former WAFA defender made five appearances for the "Oga Boys" in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season before leaving the club in December 2020.



However, he is not ruling out a move to his former club as he continues his search for another club.



“Always every player wants to play for a big club and Aduana is also a big club and I can work with them again,” he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM in an interview.