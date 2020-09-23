Sports News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

CalBank renews commitment to the development of Ghana Beach Soccer

Officials of GFA in a meeting with MD of CalBank

The MD of CalBank Mr Philip Owiredu has re-affirmed the commitment of CalBank to continue with their long standing relationship in the development and promotion of Ghana Beach Soccer.



Mr Owiredu and senior CalBank officials met with the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as well as the Chairman of Ghana Beach Soccer, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah and his executives for the first time since the Kurt Okraku administration took office.



"I hope this long standing relationship with beach beach soccer which will now place the sport under the umbrella of the Ghana FA would see even more strides being made. I wish to once again congratulate Mr Kurt Okraku on his election. I must say that so far I have been impressed with the positive tone he carries. I hope this would also materialize into positive action".



CalBank is Ghana's foremost indigenous financial institution and has been the prime sponsor of the sand sport since 2011.



On his part, the FA Chief assured CalBank of exciting days and even firmer relationship.



"The good work that has been done over the years is highly commendable and that gives us a strong foundation to now accelerate the development of beach soccer to new heights".



The sponsorship of consecutive league seasons and the national beach soccer team the Black Sharks as well as sanitation programs has won the bank numerous honours and commendations.



The meeting was also attended by the head of Competitions at the GFA Mr Sena Akoto Ampaw , head of Sponsorship & Marketing Mr Jamil Maraby and Special aide to the FA President Mr Mike Osekere.



Mr Owiredu who succeeded Mr Frank Adu as CalBank MD in January 2020 has been at the center of the growth of beach soccer over the years. He believes with additional support, the sport will finally take off and realise the massive potential ahead.

