Cagliari midfielder Alfred Duncan suffers racist abuse, responds with elegance

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Cagliari midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan suffered racist abuse after his side stunned AS Roma to move out of the drop zone but responded to the social media attack with elegance.



The 28-year old posted a screenshot on Instagram of the abuse, which includes a racial slur sent to him on privately by an opposing fan on Instagram but the Black Stars midfielder responded with elegance to the offense.



“There is no limit to the worst and unfortunately social networks are a megaphone for the stupid,” said the fan.



Reacting to the abuse, the on-loan Fiorentina player did not think much about it and decided to teach him an exemplary lesson by publishing the screenshot of the message and replying: "The fault is not his but his parents ... education is the keyword".



Cagliari moved out of the Serie A relegation zone with a 3-2 win over Europa League semi-finalists AS Roma at the Sardegna Arena.