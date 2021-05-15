Caf Confederation Cup: Richard Ofori fit for Orlando Pirate tie against Raja Casablanca

Sports News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana goalkeeper, Richard Ofori is fit to face Raja Casablanca in the CAF Confederations Cup quarterfinals game at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.



The 27-year-old has been out of action since March due to injury.



Ofori suffered an injury in Orlando Pirates goalless draw game with ES Setif staged at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Pirates have been having a goalkeeping crisis in recent times with all their goalkeepers injured but the return of Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane is good news for the coaching staff as they seek a win over the Moroccan giants.



Ofori is expected to be given the nod to be in the post on Sunday for the epic clash with Raja.



The former Wa All Stars goalkeeper joined Pirates from fellow South African side, Maritzburg United on a four-year deal.