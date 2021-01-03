Sports News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Caf Champions League: Asante Kotoko name squad for Sudan trip

File photo: The 20-man squad does not include midfielder Mudasiru Salifu

Asante Kotoko interim coach Johnson Smith has named a 20-man squad for the Caf Champions League clash against Al Hilal in Sudan.



The Porcupine Warriors travel to North African country on Sunday, hoping for a miracle to advance to the next stage of the competition.



They were beaten 1-0 by the Sudanese giants in Accra last month in the second round first leg fixture.



The 20-man squad does not include midfielder Mudasiru Salifu, who recently returned to training after recovering from injury.



Midfield duo Habib Mohammed and Emmanuel Keyekeh also failed to make the cut.



However, the likes of Muniru Sulley, Fabio Gama, Kwame Opoku, Razak Abalora, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Felix Annan are all in the squad.



The match is scheduled for Wednesday, January 6 in Omdurman.









