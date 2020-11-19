Press Releases of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: Conquerors Through Christ Ministries

CTCM pays tribute to His Excellency, Jerry John Rawlings

Former President of the Republic of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings

It is with saddened hearts to learn about the passing on of former President of the Republic of Ghana Jerry John Rawlings. President Rawlings was Ghana’s President between 1992-2001 and is credited as having created the healthy democracy the country is to date.



Post his presidency, this son of the soil became a dependable servant of the people especially as an AU convoy in numerous conflicts on the continent with his biggest assignment having been in Somalia. He was a well of wisdom not only to his beloved Ghana but to many other African countries who called on him for guidance.



He has personally contributed immensely to the strategic strengthening of CTCMs image in the African continent. His belief in the calling of CTCM is demonstrable in his attendance of the meetings whenever Apostle General Jannie Ngwale would be preaching in the Royalhouse Chapel International’s Conventions.



The pinnacle of his support to CTCM was when he released the 1st Lady of Ghana to come and address the most auspicious event of our women's ministry "The empowerment seminar". Therefore, we as the nation of CTCM are greatly appreciative of the enormous role he has played in our history as the church by strengthening our confidence and resolve.



We join the family of nations in sending sincere condolences to Former First Lady Mrs Nana Rawlings and the Rawlings family as well as to the people of Ghana in their entirety. May God’s unending comfort be your portion during this time of bereavement.

