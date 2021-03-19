CK Akonnor under attack following new Black Stars squad

Sports News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor seems to have done the image of the team little favours with his final squad for the all-important Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.



The final list of players for the tournament was announced on Thursday, March 18, 2021 with the leading goalscorer in the Ghana Premier League being dropped.



Instead, a player from the fourth tier of the English league was called up for the first time.



Since last month, some local players have been training with the Black Stars coach and expectations were that they were going to dominate the squad, however, only nine players made the cut.



On social media, Ghanaians have been slamming Akonnor for not handing call-ups to deserving players.



Some believe that the choice of a player is influenced by reasons other than current form.



Others also hold that the squad is a disrespect to players in the Ghana Premier League.



Sports Journalist, Juliet Bawuah, however, wishes Akonnor will explain to Ghanaians the things he considered in selecting those players.



Boss I don't think anyone deserves anything because I'm yet to understand why leading top scorer be dropped for non professional player n other conflicts of interest players. Well since it's business as usual,I hv withdraw my emotional investment from the team. — Owusu Eric Donkor (@talk2desage) March 19, 2021