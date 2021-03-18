Sports News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

CK Akonnor to reveal squad for South Africa, Sao Tome clashes on Friday

Ghana coach Charles Akonnor

Ghana coach Charles Akonnor is expected to announce his final squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome on Friday.



The Ghanaian gaffer is expected to name a dominated home-based players for the double-header this month.



The former international has been trimming the rough edges of the assembled squad in the capital over the past three weeks.



He is expected to name his final squad after an approval from the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association.



For now, it appears only China-based duo Mubarak Wakaso and Emmanuel Boateng will be the two only foreign-based players to make the squad.



Goalkeepers Razak Abalora, Eric Ofori Antwi and Joseph Addo are expected to make the squad.



Philemon Baffour, Ibrahim Moro, Jamaldeen Harun, Ismail Ganiyu, Mubarak Wakaso, Rashid Nortey, Salifu Moro, Gladson Awako, Yaw Annor and Kwame Poku are all set to be named in the final squad.



There will also be places for in-demand Medeama star Justice Blay as well as Dreams FC Joseph Esso and Ebusua Dwarfs captain Daniel Korsah.



The Black Stars recorded a 3-1 win over Premier League side Legon Cities on Wednesday in preparation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



