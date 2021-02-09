Sports News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

CK Akonnor to assemble local players for games against South Africa, Sao Tome – Report

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor

The Ghana Football Association has reportedly informed Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor to prepare a locally-assembled squad of 23 players for Ghana’s games against South Africa and Sao Tome next month.



Graphic Sports reports that last week a meeting was held between Akonnor, the Black Stars management team and the FA over the arrangement for the two matches.



The FA reportedly accepted Akonnor’s initial twenty-three-man squad made of predominantly foreign-based players.



The FA however advised due to the coronavirus and its restriction, there is the possibility of the majority of the clubs not releasing their players for the assignment.



In order not to be caught unaware, a contingency plan which has twenty-three local players should be drawn up so that in the event that a player pulls out of the squad, Akonnor will not be found wanting.



Akonnor allegedly had seven local players in his initial squad for the games but will now have to expand it due to the alteration to the plans.



“The plans changed when the FA officials had deliberations with the coach and decided that a team of local players should be prepared in the unlikely event that the coach is unable to raise a team from among his foreign-based players due to the lockdown in Europe and other factors,” the source said.



The seven local players who were part of the main squad are Kotoko goalie Razak Abalora, Great Olympics midfielder Gladson Awako, Kotoko defender Abdul Ismail Ganiyu, the Premier League’s leading goal scorer Diawisie Taylor of Karela United and AshantiGold's leading marksman Yaw Annor, who have made the initial cut for the squad.



Ghana has nine points from the first four games and is first on the Group C table with South Africa.



Ghana will play South Africa on March 22 before hosting Sao Tome and Principe in the final Group C qualifier on March 30.