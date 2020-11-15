Sports News of Sunday, 15 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

CK Akonnor set to appoint a new captain for Sudan clash

The Black Stars of Ghana

Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor will name a new captain for the team when they play Sudan on Tuesday in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations return leg qualifier.



John Boye, who is the captain of French Ligue 1 side Metz, looks likely to be handed the armband.



Experienced players like Mubarak Wakaso, Jordan Ayew, and Afriyie Acquah could be considered for the leadership role.



Substantive captain Andre Ayew has been ruled of the return leg due to an injury after limping off in training on Saturday in Accra.



His deputy Thomas Partey did not even report to camp after a thigh injury he sustained playing for Arsenal in the English Premier League.



Black Stars' second deputy captain is goalkeeper Richard Ofori but the Orlando Pirates number one has two yellow cards and has been ruled out.



Ghana won the corresponding fixture 2-0 in Cape Coast last Thursday and is on top of the Group C table with nine points, a 100% winning record.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.