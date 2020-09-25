Sports News of Friday, 25 September 2020

CK Akonnor says former protégé John Antwi deserves Ghana call-up for Mali friendly

Antwi is the leading foreign-based scorer in the history of Egyptian football with 102 goals

Ghana coach Charles Akonnor says in-form Pyramids FC striker John Antwi has done enough to merit a call-up into the national team for next month's international friendly against Mali.



The 28-year-old had consistently been overlooked despite his goal scoring prowess in the Egyptian league.



But he finally gets his chance under Akonnor who unearthed him during his stint with Ghanaian second-tier side Eleven Wise.



And he says Antwi deserves a chance after showing his immense quality in the Egyptian top-flight over the years.



"John Antwi, Odartey and I unearthed him at Eleven Wise and since then, he has done well for himself. The last time we had the call-ups, he was not part of the team because I was not personally too convinced, he should be a part of the team at that time."



"I am looking at consistency with the team and now I think he has proven beyond doubt he is good, scored over 100 goals, now I think 102.



"He deserves a chance because he has done well. The Egyptian league is not an easy league that you can just ignore. He has done well and deserves a chance.



"All these new guys have the chance, we want people who can help us improve and also win the AFCON."



