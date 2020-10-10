CK Akonnor needs time and patience - Frimpong Manso

Sports News of Saturday, 10 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Former Ghana international, Frimpong Manso has said that Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor will need time to build a winsome side for the national team after suffering a humiliating defeat.



The friendly game was Charles Akonnor's debut game as Black Stars coach since his appointment early this year.



The Black Stars led by Captain Andre Dede Ayew were dominated and beaten by the Malians throughout the entire duration of the game.



Assessing CK Akonnor's defeat in his first game and the performance of the players he said:"Its too early to say that coach CK Akunnor is not capable of handling the national team,its just one match he has played. Let have the patience for him and support him", he told Space FM.



"The formation deployed doesn't account to the loss, but the players didn't perform well."



Ghana will take on Asian champions Qatar in their second friendly game on Monday.



Akonnor will be searching for his first win as head coach of the Black Stars.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.