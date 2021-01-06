Sports News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

CK Akonnor needs time - Agyemang-Badu

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Ex-Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has called on Ghanaians not to put too much pressure on C.K Akonnor to win the African Cup of Nations title.



The four-time African champions have failed to win a major trophy since 1982 despite coming close on three occasions in the last two decades.



The former Hearts and Kotoko trainer was handed the national team job in January after a short spell as assistant to former boss Kwesi Appiah.



He has been tasked to win the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon and also qualifies Ghana to the next edition of the FIFA World Cup.



A target Agyemang-Badu believes Akonnor is more than capable of reaching but will need time.



“There is a possibility Ghana can win the AFCON but we shouldn’t put pressure on the team and the coach because he is trying to rebuild a new team and rebuilding a team like the Black Stars is not an easy job for the coach, because the national team is not like club level where you will get the players throughout the year to train with them to get cohesion and to know each other,” he told 3Sports in an interview.



He added that “For National team, every three months, you have a game; today you might have great form, the next day, the star player might be injured and you will have to replace that kind of player, so it always difficult, they have quality, but I think they need time”.

