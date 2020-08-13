Sports News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: Starr FM

CK Akonnor names his all-time best Ghana XI

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor

Ghana coach Charles Kwablah Akonnor has named his Ghana Best XI squad which features legendary Abedi Pele, Robert Eshun, Frimpong Manso and Leeds United cult hero Tony Yeboah.



The former VfL Wolfsburg captain named the squad from players he either played with or watch play. CK Akonnnor named former Blackpool and Birmingham City goalkeeper Richard Kingston in post during an interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Starr103.5FM



Clinching the right-back and left-back positions were Frank Amankwah and Isaac Asare.



He also paired Asante Kotoko legend Frimpong Manso and Bayern Munich legend Samuel Osei Kuffour in central defense.



Robert Eshun was however handed a spot in the team to operate from the left side of midfield with former Chelsea star Michael Essien and Stephen Appiah deployed in midfield by CK Akonnor whiles Abedi Pele, Tony Yeboah and Ghana’s all-time leading top scorer Asamoah Gyan completed his fearsome attacking trio.



CK Akonnor’s Best Ghanaian XI



1. Kingston Richard



2. Frank Amankwah



3. Isaac Asare



4. Sammy Kufuor



5. Frimpong Manso



6. Stephen Appiah



7. Michael Essien



8. Abedi Pele



9. Asamoah Gyan



10. Tony Yeboah



11. Robert Eshun

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.