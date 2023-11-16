CK Akonnor leading the race to become Hearts of Oak coach - Reports

Sports News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana head coach CK Akonnor is leading the rtace to be named the new Hearts of Oak substantive head coach, according to a report by ghanasoccernet.com.



The Phobians are deeply engaged in discussions with several experienced coaches to fill the void left by Martin Koopman's departure.



At the forefront of this pursuit is CK Akonnor, a former coach of the Black Stars, who is reported to be in advanced stages of negotiation with Hearts of Oak.



Akonnor, who previously helmed the club in 2012 following Nebojša Vučićević's tenure, is a frontrunner for the position despite facing challenges in his earlier stint due to a difficult start to the season.



Negotiations are ongoing, and if successful, Akonnor would once again take the helm at Hearts of Oak, aiming to bring the club back to its former glory.



However, the club is not putting all its eggs in one basket. Reports suggest that Hearts of Oak is engaged in crunch talks with other high-profile coaches, including Bashiru Hayford, Yaw Preko, and an unnamed UK-based Ghanaian tactician.



Hearts of Oak is currently under the interim coaching of Abdul Bashiru, holding the 11th position on the Ghana Premier League table with 12 points from ten matches.