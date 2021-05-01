CK Akonnor is the coach and we must all support him to succeed - Ibrahim Tanko

Sports News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Former Ghana deputy coach, Ibrahim Tanko has called for support for Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon].



The former Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC gaffer has led the country to book a qualification for the tournament that will be hosted in Cameroon next year.



Ghana have not won the ultimate since 1982 having won it in 1963, 1965 and 1978.



The Black Stars have played in the 1992, 2010 and 2015 finals but have failed to lift the trophy.



And according to Tanko, Akonnor is in charge of the national team and needs the support of all to be able to end the country's 39 years trophy drought.



“I think every coach will love to coach the Black Stars.



“I always take this advice from my brother Anthony Baffoe who tells me God’s time is the best.



“If God ordains that I’m going to be a Black Stars coach so be it if not, it’s not only Black Stars that you can coach.



“The experience I have, outside, club, national team and all those things, I don’t know what I have to do to get the job.



“But we have a coach, let’s all support him and let’s hope that we are going to break this our 30-40 years of African Cup of nations winning cup.” Ibrahim Tanko told Muftawu Nabila on the Nabila Show.