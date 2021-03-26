CK Akonnor heaps praise on Mubarak Wakaso after South Africa draw

Sports News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana coach Charles Akonnor has lavished praises on Mubarak Wakaso following his exploits in South Africa game on Friday.



The Black Stars of Ghana held the Bafana Bafana of South to a 1-1 draw at the FNB Stadium in the fifth round of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.



Kudus Mohammed scored in the early minutes of the second half before Percy Tau restored parity for the home side.



The draw means Ghana has qualified for the AFCON tournament to be hosted by Cameroon in January 2022.



In the absence of the captain, Andre Ayew and his two deputies, Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori, the former Deportivo Alaves midfielder was appointed to lead the team against South Africa.



However, according to Akonnor, he was impressed with Wakaso on how he organized the team on the pitch.



“Team organization, I think the boys did so well. The captain, Wakaso was able to do a lot of work not just playing but of course, organizing team and so they showed a lot of character” he said.



Ghana will host Sao Tome and Principe in the final round of the qualifier on Sunday at the Accra Sports stadium.