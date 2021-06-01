CK Akonnor has betrayed all local coaches - J.E Sarpong

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaian coach J.E Sarpong has expressed disappointment in coach CK Akonnor for agreeing to have a foreign coach as an assistant.



The coach pointed out that this is a total insult to Ghanaian coaches.



He said local coaches fought and stood behind CK Akonnor to have him appointed against a decision for a foreign coach.



But CK Akonnor has insulted our intelligence and the support we gave him.



He said the government even supported CK and warned the GFA to pay any foreign coach they appoint, and so, I am disappointed in CK for settling for a foreign coach as an assistant.



Speaking on Rainbow Sports he noted that this is "a stab in the back for all Ghanaian coaches”.



"It means that Ghanaian technical men are incompetent. He has insulted us. He should never complain when things start going bad. He requested for the coach and so, he should not complain. But he should know he has betrayed all local coaches.”



The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has agreed to the request of C.K Akonnor for the appointment of a second Assistant coach to further strengthen the technical team of the Black Stars.



The new Assistant coach, Patrick Greveraars is a UEFA License A holder with over 25 years of worldwide top football experience.



The 45-year-old previously worked with PSV Eindhoven, FC Porto, Vitesse Arnhem, Feyenoord Rotterdam, Anorthosis Famagusta and Al Shabab Dubai.



Patrick Greveraars is one of two coaches who were recommended by C.K Akonnor in his quest to strengthen the technical team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations.



But J.E Sarpong says this is a clear betrayal and as a coach, and he can only wish CK Akonnor well.