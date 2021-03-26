CK Akonnor happy with players performance in South Africa draw

Sports News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Head coach of the Black Stars Charles Kwabla Akonnor says he is happy with the performance of his players in their 1-1 stalemate against South Africa in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.



The Black Stars has qualify to the tournament to be hosted by Cameroon next year despite sharing the spoils at the FNB stadium on Thursday evening.



Ajax star Mohammed Kudus opened the scoring in the second half before Percy Tau restored parity.



Speaking at the post-match conference, Akonnor said, “Of course we were a bit surprise not surprise with South Africa performance, they came with three back in the first half and it mounted a lot of pressure on us through the wider areas but later on we get better”



“When we went to the second half we were prepared and we have to push forward and push men forward and we were lucky to get a goal within that period of time, we conceded in the end and it disturbed us at the lane”



“But I am happy with how we played in terms of positioning, organization” he said