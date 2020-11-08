Sports News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

CK Akonnor hands late call-up to Mexico-based Clifford Aboagye for Sudan double-header

Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor has handed a late call-up to Clifford Aboagye ahead of Ghana’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.



Aboagye was not included in the initial squad announced by coach Akonnor for the doubleheader qualifiers against Sudan next week.



The petit midfielder has however been drafted into the team for the game.



Ghana will be missing the services of enterprising attacker Kudus Mohammed for the game hence the inclusion of Aboagye should suffice his loss.



The 25-year-old, who starred for Ghana in the FIFA U-20 world cup in 2013, now plays his football for Mexican side Club Tijuana.



Aboagye who previously played for Inter Allies, Granada, was named the third-best player in the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey.

