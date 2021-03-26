CK Akonnor gets chance to try fringe players in Sao Tome clash

Sports News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana coach Charles Akonnor will get the chance to try fringe players in the final group C match in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome on Sunday.



The Ghanaian gaffer will likely give opportunities to other players after his side secured qualification to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The Ghanaian managed to sniff a point off South Africa after the two nations settled for a pulsating 1-1 draw at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday evening.



Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus returned to punished the South Africans for the second time after opening the scoring, before Percy Tau pulled parity for the home side.



Despite being tied on points with South Africa, the Ghanaians secure booking as they hold a better a better head-to-head record against both South Africa and Sudan going into the final match.



That means the results between the Bafana Bafana and Sudan on Sunday won't affect Ghana's chances in the worst possible scenario of a defeat to Sao Tome at home.



The scenario means coach Charles Akonnor won't be under any pressure- and will hand opportunities to fringe players in the team.



That means the likes of goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi as well as Kwasi Wriedt Okyere, Gladson Awako, Justice Blay, John Antwi, Kwame Poku and others may get their chance against Sao Tome on Sunday.