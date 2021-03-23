CK Akonnor commended for including U-20 players in Ghana's squad for Afcon qualifiers

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Coach Frimpong Manso has commended Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor for including three U-20 players in the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.



Charles Akonnor named Ibrahim Danlad of Asante Kotoko, Philemon Baffuor of Dreams FC, and Fatawu Issahaku, a player of Division One side Steadfast FC in the 29-man squad for the games this week.



The three players exhibited great performances as the Black Satellites won the U-20 Afcon trophy in Mauritania early this month. Issahaku was adjudged the tournament's most valuable player while Danland received the best goalkeeper award.



According to Frimpong, a Kotoko legend and former Black Stars central defender, their invitation is part of the learning process for the youngsters.



“If you get a call up it doesn’t mean you are going to play, it is still part of the learning process. They’ve been drafted into the national team, now they are going to meet with very experienced players and from there they will learn a lot from the training sessions, off the pitch and what goes on at the highest level."



“So, inviting them does not mean they are going to play for the Black Stars now. For me, the handlers have done well and it will be a very good experience for the young players,” he said.



The former U-17 coach also urged the GFA to do more in monitoring the progress and development of the players of the various youth teams in Ghana.



“We have a technical directorate now so it is their responsibility to do the monitoring of our young players. I was at Prampram recently for a course and it was all about grass root development so it looks like now we are serious. If we are able to implement the things that were said there, I think we will be on track with our youth football development.”



The Black Stars will leave the shores of the country today for the game against the Bafana Bafana at the FNB Stadium before hosting Sao Tome at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Black Stars sit at the top of Group C with 9 points after four games are in search of a ticket to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.