CK Akonnor building attacking-minded team - Coach Opeele

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach Isaac Opeele Boateng

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach Isaac Opeele Boateng has made his assessment of Charles Akonnor’s first two matches as Black Stars coach.



It was contrasting fortunes for Akonnor, who lost and won each of his first two games as Stars coach.



A 3-0 defeat at the hands of Mali was made irrelevant with a five-star performance against Qatar.



After watching both matches repeatedly, Opeele has noted that Akonnor’s Black Stars will be an attacking-minded team.



He explained to GhanaWeb that per the scoreline in both matches, approach and tactics, it is obvious that Akonnor is preparing a team whose major strength will be in attack.



Opeele is happy with it but he is however concerned that attacking sides tend to concede loads of goals and that could be Ghana’s undoing.



“What I made from both games is that Akonnor’s side looks to be an attacking minded team. He will have to find a balance between attacking and defending but if you look at the architecture of his set-up and the kind of play of his team, you’ll see that it’s more of an attacking minded side”.



“If you look at the statistics from the two games, you can realize that based on the scoreline, Ghana scored five and conceded four goals. It means it’s an attacking minded side which is not cautious”.



Building an attacking-minded team is good but there lies a problem when you clash with countries with good players all-round and Opeele reveals the possible limitations with that kind of football.



“There should be a worry about how we concede goals because we may also meet better sides who may not give us a lot of chances. We have to make sure that we limit that team from creating a lot of chances”, he said.



Ghanaians will have a chance to grade the team again when they meet Sudan in an AFCON qualifier next month.





