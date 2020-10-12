Sports News of Monday, 12 October 2020

CK Akonnor announces Black Stars line-up for Qatar game

Black Stars lost 3-0 to Mali

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor has announced his line-up for the friendly match against Qatar with five changes to the team that were drabbed by Mali on Friday.



In post, Razak Abalora has replaced Lawrence Ati-Zigi while Benson Annang has been picked as the man for the right flank.



In the heart of defence, Joseph Aidoo replaces the injured Nicholas Opoku with Baba Idrissu (Iddrisu) being installed in midfield.



After spending the entire duration of Friday’s game on the bench, Samuel Owusu has returned to the side, benching Eugene Ansah who had a debut to forget.



Surprisingly, Gideon Mensah who was atrocious against Mali has maintained his place in the team.



The usual faces of Partey, Andre and Jordan are all in the line-up in the game which could be redemption for Akonnor’s side after the 3-0 mortification.



Following the defeat, Akonnor promised a change of personality and approach in today’s game and the line-up suggest so.



Akonnor is hoping to get back on track after starting his Black Stars career on a losing note.



The game forms part of the preparations for next month’s AFCON qualifier against Sudan.



Below is the starting XI



Razak Abalora (GK)



Benson Annang



Joseph Aidoo



Alexander Djiku



Gideon Mensah



Iddrisu Baba



Samuel Owusu



Thomas Teye Partey



Tariqe Fosu



Andre Morgan Ayew (C)



Jordan Ayew





