CK Akonnor accepts salary pay cut - Sports Minister confirms

Ghana coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has accepted to take a pay cut according to Ghana's Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah.



The Black Stars coach for the past nine months has not been paid which according to the Sports Minister is as a result of the financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



Akonnor has not been at post since appointed the Black Stars coach as his first game was postponed in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.



The former Asante Kotoko coach is on a $25,000 monthly salary and must be take a pay cut in order for the Sports Ministry to offset the debts owed.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands that Akonnor will be paid half of his salary that is $12,500 by the government.



According to the Sports Minister, the decision has been communicated to the coach on his salary pay cut which he has agreed.



“I have told the Coach to accept a salary cut in the COVID-19 period before we pay him, we cannot give him full salary in the COVID-19 era, and we are waiting for a response from the FA” Isaac Asiamah told Asempa FM.



“The coach has agreed in principle to accept a salary cut in this COVID-19 era, it is left with the FA to come out with the modalities for us to pay him” he added.

