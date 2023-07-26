CK Akonnor, Milovan Rajevac threaten court action against GFA

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that former coaches of the Black Stars, Charles Kwabla Akonor, and Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac are still owed salary arrears by the government.



Akonnor was named the head coach of the Black Stars in January 2020 but left his role in September 2021 together with his two assistants David Duncan and Patrick Greveraars after the Black Stars' defeat to South Africa in the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Akonnor on the other hand had earlier served as the assistant coach to former gaffer James Kwasi Appiah in 2019.



Following the departure of Akonnor, Serbian trainer Miovan was re-appointed for the second time as the coach of the senior national team in September 2021 during the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



He also guided the team at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where the team exited in the group stage and was sacked after.



Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, July 26, the Minister admitted there is still an amount owed despite making an initial payment months after they both left their roles.



“We still owe Milovan [Rajevac],” he said at a press briefing. “All of C.K and Milovan, once their contract was terminated, we sat with them, negotiated their exit and C.K was paid $ 100,000 immediately after the negotiation same as Milovan. We still owe both of them and we have payment scheduled which I will admit we have not followed because of constraints of funds. As and when we get funds, we will be paying the two coaches”, he added.



According to the sector minister, he has appealed to the duo that their debts will be settled after both planned to further the issue to court.



“Both of them have written to the Ghana Football Association threatening to go to court,” he continued. “We have appealed to them that we are committed to making sure we settle whatever we have agreed with them".



The Black Stars is currently under the tutelage of Chris Hughton who was the technical advisor to former trainer Otto Addo during the2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



LSN/KPE