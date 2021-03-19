CK Akonnor, Ibrahim Tanko must be honest - Yahaya Mohammed

Sports News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Aduana Stars forward Yahaya Mohammed has slammed Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor and Ibrahim Tanko who heads the Black Stars B for not being honest in their call-ups for the upcoming national duties.



The Black Stars of Ghana will take on South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe next week in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers whereas Black Stars B face Uzbekistan in an international friendly on Thursday, March 25.



Prior to the matches, both coaches have named their squad, a squad Yahaya Mohammed believes it does not based on merit.



In a leaked audio aired by Wontumi FM and monitored by Footballghana.com, the former Tema Youth and Asante Kotoko striker criticized both coaches for not being honest in their call-ups.



Below are excerpts from the audio:



“When you deserve call-up and they don’t give it to you, there is a saying God help those who help themselves but let’s look at this, since I came to the Ghana Premier League look at my contribution with my clubs from Tema Youth up to Aduana Stars now”



“Why are they doing that, we have to tell them the truth because they are not being fair to us. Ibrahim Tanko and CK Akonnor are not being fair; they are not honest a bit. Those they deserve call up they don’t give it to them because they don’t belong to some group”



“We should tell them the truth and that is all but not today. I am telling them the truth not to call me to the Black Stars or something like that but I’m telling them the truth to change because we have kids”



“Look at the time we have not won the AFC ON but we have all the talents. We trusted them, since Osei Kufuor, which Ghanaian player has played for Bayern Munich, Ibrahim Tanko played for Dortmund so it’s about time we tell them the truth because what they are doing is not the best”



“I am on them today and it will not be today alone. They must help us, not me but the generation coming. The hardship we’ve gone through should not happen to them”



“Look at how they treated Asamoah Gyan, if they are able to do that to him it can be done to someone else. I will make them know that the players they selected for the national team, they are not honest. They don’t deserve to be there if they deserve to be they should be honest Tanko and Akonnor for the national team”.