CHAN 2023: We'll make people of Sudan proud - Coach Tia

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Sudan head coach, Burhan Eldin Tia, said his side will do everything possible to make his countrymen proud when they face Ghana on Thursday in their second Group C game of the 2022/23 Championship of African nations (CHAN).



The Black Galaxies are coming into the game on the back of a defeat to Madagascar in their opening game and need to win convincingly to stay alive in the competition.



Ahead of the game at Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium, Tia is promising his men will give their all when they come up against Annor walker's side.



“This is a competition and there are no easy games. The fact that they played doesn’t mean anything to us because the result is decided on the field of play on that particular match.



"We are not concerned with what our opponents have or have not done. Ours is to give it our all and give the Sudanese people something to be proud of."



Sudan was supposed to play defending champions Morocco on Sunday but the game did not come on because the fellow North African country pulled out at last minute.