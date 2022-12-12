CHAN 2023: We are well prepared for the tournament - Black Galaxies' Jonah Attuquaye

Sports News of Monday, 12 December 2022

Black Galaxies winger, Jonah Attuquaye has spoken about the team’s readiness ahead of the start of the 2023 CHAN tournament in Algeria.



The home-based national team defeated Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak 2-1 in a friendly on Sunday, December 11, 2022.



The Black Galaxies have been in camp for two weeks preparing for the competition which begins on January 13, 2023, in Algeria.



Attuquaye, who plies his trade for Legon Cities is part of the provisional players in camp and will hope to make the final squad for the tournament next month.



“We’ve been here for some few weeks and you could see what is going on here. I think we are well prepared but for now, we are just waiting for the day so we can move to Algiers and see what happens there,” he said.



The Black Galaxies have been drawn in Group C alongside Madagascar, Sudan, and Morocco.



They will open their account against Madagascar on January 15, 2023.



Meanwhile, key players Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Danlad Ibrahim are expected to join camp this week following their return from the World Cup in Qatar.



