CHAN 2023: Konadu Yiadom named in CAF's best XI for second group games

Sports News of Sunday, 22 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Konadu Yiadom, a defender for the Black Galaxies, was selected for the second round best XI of the CAF Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) competition.



At the ongoing CHAN competition in Algeria, the center-back for Accra Hearts of Oak SC was among the standout players in the second group games.



He provided the Black Galaxies team with the equalizer as they rallied from a goal down to defeat Sudan and secure a spot in the 2022 CHAN championship quarterfinals.



Sudan took the lead on the half-hour mark through Hussein Mohammed but goals from Konadu Yiadom, Afriyie Barnieh, and Suraj Seidu were enough for the Black Galaxies to secure victory.



David Abagna was named man of the match at the end of the crucial encounter with Sudan. The Black Galaxies is second in Group C and has progressed to the next stage of the tournament.