CHAN 2023: Ghanaians react to Black Galaxies defeat to Madagascar in opener

Sports News of Monday, 16 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian football fanatics have reacted to the Black Galaxies' defeat to Madagascar in the 2022 Championship for African Nations (CHAN) opener.



The Black Galaxies now have a slim chance of progressing to the knockout phase of the tournament due to the defeat.



The home-based national team who started the game as favourite suffered a 2-1 defeat against debutants Madagascar on Sunday night.



Madagascar shot into the lead after just 12 minutes into the encounter through Solomampionona Koloina.



The South Western country doubled their lead in the 61st minute mark through Tokinantenaina Olivier.



Seven minutes later, substitute Augustine Agyapong netted a consolation goal for Ghana but it could not inspire the Black Galaxies to come from behind to earn anything out of the clash.



The win sends Madagascar to the summit of Group C with 3 points, with Sudan occupying the second spot without a point.



Meanwhile, Ghana is without a point following the defeat to Madagascar. The team’s chances of qualifying look slim.



Annor Walker’s side must beat Sudan at all cost and wait for the outcome of other group game between Madagascar and Sudan.



Ghana’s group opponent Morocco is out of the tournament due to political tension between them and Algeria.



At the moment, Group C consist of only three teams: Ghana, Madagascar, and Sudan, with two teams expected to advance to the next round.



Ghana must now prepare for the second Group C match against Sudan on January 19.



Below are some of the comments