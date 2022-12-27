CHAN 2023: Ghana's Ambassador to Egypt visits Black Galaxies camp

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana’s Ambassador to Egypt, H.E Lt. Gen. Obed Boamah Akwa has urged the Black Galaxies team to be focused and prepare ahead of their upcoming assignment in the 2023 Africa Nations Championship to be staged in Algeria.



The team left Accra over the weekend for Cairo to continue with preparations ahead of the tournament.



HE Akwa was at the Hotel to welcome the national team to Egypt.



“I am happy that the GFA chose Egypt as the training base for your preparation to the CHAN tournament. I consider my meeting with this team as one of the highest since I assumed responsibility as Ghana’s ambassador to Egypt”, HE Akwa stated in a meeting with the players and team officials.



He further urged the players to fully concentrate on the purpose of their training tour and work together to make the nation proud in the upcoming tournament.



“Set a high aim for yourselves and work together to develop a team spirit that will help you fight to the very end. Also never give up till victory is won”.



“Everything is possible and let us consider this as a golden opportunity to lift high the flag of Ghana and prove to Africa that we are the best when it comes to football on the continent”, he reiterated.



Assistant Coach of the Black Galaxies Dr. Prosper Ogum Narteh thanked the Ambassador and staff of the embassy for taking time off their schedules to visit the team in their training base.



“We assure you and all Ghanaians that during our stay here, we will take our training sessions seriously to ensure physical, technical, and spiritual readiness for the CHAN Tournament.



The Black Galaxies will begin the first leg of their training tour with a friendly match against Egypt U-20 on Tuesday, December 27 at the Cairo International Stadium.



The team will also engage in other friendly matches as part of their training tour prior to the tournament which will be staged between January and 13-February 4, 2023.