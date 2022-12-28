CHAN 2023: Ghana group opponent Morocco threaten to boycott tournament

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The home-based national team of Morocco have threatened to boycott the 2023 CHAN tournament less than a month for the tournament to kick off in Egypt.



According to information gathered, the team is threatening the boycott if long flight plans are not changed.



Chartered flight from Rabat to Constantine takes just 90 mins while their scheduled flight via Tunisia will take 8 HOURS.



With the team unhappy about the arrangement, they have threatened to pull out of the tournament if authorities do not do something about it.



Meanwhile, the Morocco FA board on Tuesday, December 27, voted unanimously on the decision.



Morocco are pitted in Group C of the CHAN 2023 tournament and will face off with Ghana, Sudan, and Madagascar.



While the Black Galaxies of Ghana will play their first match against Madagascar, Morocco will be up against Sudan on the opening weekend of the tournament scheduled to be staged in Algeria.



