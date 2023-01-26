CHAN 2022: We will win the trophy if we beat Niger in quarterfinals - Dr. Tony Aubynn

Sports News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Management Committee Chairman of the Black Galaxies, Dr. Tony Aubynn is confident about the team’s chances ahead of their quarterfinals game against Niger at the 2022 CHAN tournament.



The home-based national team will take on Niger in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Saturday, January 28, 2023.



And Dr. Tony Aubynn believes the team can annex the title if they are able to defeat Niger.



“I have never seen a team that is so united like this, the players are working together so I am happy with the calmness and unity in camp."



“Bonus issues has been resolved and I will thank the Sports Minister and his deputy and our FA President Kurt Okraku for the role played. I will plead with Ghanaians to pray and support the team because there are no issues in camp anymore.”



“Our attention is now on the quarterfinals and if we are able to beat Niger, I tell you, the trophy will come home,” he said.