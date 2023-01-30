CHAN 2022: We didn’t deserve to lose against Niger – Annor Walker

Sports News of Monday, 30 January 2023

Black Galaxies head coach, Annor Walker, has explained that his side didn’t deserve to lose in their game against Niger at the CHAN 2022 tournament.



Ghana was booted out of the tournament in the quarterfinals after losing 2-0 to Niger on Saturday, January 28.



Speaking after Ghana’s exit, Annor Walker disclosed that the Black Galaxies lost their confidence after conceding the first goal.



He added that although the team was determined to make a comeback in the game, the second goal dashed the hopes of the team.



"When they (Niger) got an early goal, it gave them more determination, and, on our side, it demoralized us…and when we conceded the second goal, we struggled to come back and eventually lost," he said in his post-match press conference.



"I don’t think we deserved to lose," he added.



The Black Galaxies had hopes of winning the CHAN tournament after making the finals on two occasions.



Ghana won the game against Sudan but lost against Madagascar and Niger.



