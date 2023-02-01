CHAN 2022: Senegal beat Madagascar 1-0 to set up final with Algeria

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

All is set for the grand finale of the 2022 CAF Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament.



Senegal will be one of the two sides aiming for Gold at the end of the tournament.



The Lions on Tuesday, January 31, defeated Madagascar by a goal to nil in the semi-finals.



In the closely contested clash between the two countries, an early goal in the 5th minute decided the game.



Fortunately, for Senegal, it was their teenager Pape Diallo who netted the all-important goal to send them into the finals.



Early before the Senegal v Madagascar semi-final match, host nation Algeria locked horns with Niger in the first game.



The hosts dominated play throughout the game and secured a thumping 5-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



It will now be Algeria v Senegal in the finals of the CHAN 2022 tournament.



The final match will be played on Saturday, February 4.