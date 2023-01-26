CHAN 2022: Ghanaian coach Karim Zito warns Black Galaxies ahead of Niger quarterfinal clash

Sports News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dreams FC Technical Director, Karim Zito, has said that the Black Galaxies should not underrate Niger in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria.



Niger topped Group E with four points ahead of Cameroon to set up this clash with Ghana on Saturday, January 28, 2023.



Speaking ahead of the game, coach Karim Zito, advised the Black Galaxies team not to underrate the Nigerians.



“It will be a very difficult game”, Karim Zito said on Happy FM.



“Most of their players are from Ghana. The Niger FA comes to scout the players here in Ghana and take them there. Their play is similar to that of Ghana. When we (Ghana) play them, they treat it like a World Cup."



“They will approach the game like a world cup." It is not going to be easy, and so we should not underrate them because of the name. Any team playing against Ghana always wants to compete with us. With good understanding, we will be able to take them on."



He added: “Afriyie Barnieh’s absence will affect the team in a way. I know the coaches will have a plan B to replace him”.