CHAN 2022: Coach Annor Walker promises to fix defensive woes

Sports News of Saturday, 21 January 2023

Source: goal.com

Ghana coach Annor Walker has promised to fix the team's defensive woes in the ongoing Africa Nations Championship in Algeria.



The Black Galaxies have conceded three goals so far in the tournament.



The two teams suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Madagascar before bouncing back to record a 3-1 win over Sudan on Thursday night.



Despite the victory, Annor Walker believes his team must improve in defense if they want to go far in the tournament.



“Occasionally we saw some mistakes there but its part of football. The players need to be directed and coached. I am aware of some mistakes in my defence and as we move forward we will correct them” the gaffer told reporters in his post match presser.



Ghana are through to the quarterfinals of the competition with Sudan set to face Madagascar in the final match of Group C.