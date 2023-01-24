CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies set to meet Cameroon or Niger in quarter-finals

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Galaxies of Ghana have sealed their place in the quarter-finals of the 2022 CAF Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament.



Ahead of the quarter-finals, Ghana must now wait for the conclusion of Group E to know the opponent the Black Galaxies will face.



It will surely be the winner of Group E, a spot that is being contested by Cameroon and Niger.



The group will be decided on Tuesday, January 24, when Cameroon takes on Niger. For Cameroon, even a draw will see the side finishing top of the Group.



Should Niger win, they will also finish top to face Ghana.



Whatever the case, all will be settled by the close of Tuesday.



Ghana after picking six points in Group finished the group in second while Madagascar topped the group with 9 points.



Ghana’s quarter-final encounter will be played on Saturday, February 4.



